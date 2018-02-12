ClubTest 2018: Tour Edge Exotics CBX Forged irons review

PRICE: $999, steel; $1,199, graphite

SPECS: 3-AW with True Temper XP 95 or Dynamic Gold AMT steel shafts or UST Mamiya Recoil graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Low- and mid-handicap players who want exceptionally soft feel with balanced performance in a fairly advanced, forged profile.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Dual Level flange design for improved feel on low strikes; soft carbon steel triple-forged construction for enhanced overall feel and responsiveness; thermoplastic elastomer alloy insert for vibration dampening at impact.

OUR TAKE

The Exotics brand has always been the premium line from Tour Edge, and the new CBX Forged fit right in, with triple-forged Japanese steel construction and premium shaft choices. Though forged blade-like designs are traditionally not forgiving or easy to hit, the CBX does its best to provide extra help for those who need it.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Extremely soft feel with incredible face stability on off-center shots. Quite consistent throughout the bag. This option is a great combination of all performance features and mixes in aesthetic and feel preferences nicely. All around a very nice product designed for lots of different players."

