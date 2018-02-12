Winner's Bag: Ted Potter Jr.'s gear at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Lefty Ted Potter Jr. captured his second career PGA Tour victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by firing a final-round 69. Potter's big win forced him to best some big names like Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, and Dustin Johnson, all of whom, along with Chez Reavie, finished tied for second three shots back.

For his efforts Potter took home a check for $1,332,000 and got an invite to the Masters, among other perks. Here's a full list of the mixed bag of gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: Ping G400 (9°) with Project X HZRDUS T1100 Low Spin shaft

Fairway Woods: Ping G400 (14.5°) with Project X HZRDUS T1100 Low Spin shaft

Hybrids: Ping G400 (19° set to 17.5°, 22° set to 21°) with Project X Even Flow Black 100H shaft

Irons: Ping iBlade (4-9) with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue AMT X100 shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (46°), Cleveland RTX-3 (54°, 60°), with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue AMT X100 shafts

Putter: Odyssey White Hot #2

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

