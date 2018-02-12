ClubTest 2018: Srixon Z 765 irons review

PRICE: $1,100

SPECS: 3-AW with True Temper Dynamic Gold or Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 steel shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets players in the low- to mid-handicap ranges. A must try for anyone trying to hit it longer, straighter, and more consistently.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Tour V.T. Sole for smoother turf interaction; carbon steel precision forged construction and new heat treatment for outstanding feel; 5 percent larger grooves with double laser milling for more consistent control and spin.

OUR TAKE

Srixon probably didn't bother with new models for 2018 because they didn't need them. The Z565 and Z765 are true standouts in the forged-iron arena, with the latter model providing an impressive blend of feel, playability and even some forgiveness in a traditional one-piece forged design. Those who want this type of stick should look closely at the Z765 before they're all gone.

FITTER COMMENTS

"One of the sleepers of the last two years in iron design. Simply put, one of the best irons in the game. Beautiful aesthetics from the top. Buttery soft feel. Mid launches off the face with wonderful spin-control performance benefits. Amazing how fast the ball gets small when speeding away from impact. Leading-edge design helps the club deal negotiate gnarly lies and prevent heavy hits. Despite being quite forgiving, it allows players to maneuver ball flights with ease. "

