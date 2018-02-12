ClubTest 2018: Srixon Z 565 irons review

PRICE: $1100, steel; $1200, graphite

SPECS: 3-AW, with Nippon NS 980GH steel or Miyazaki Kaula graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets the mid-handicap player who loves a soft feeling and a forgiving product.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Tour V.T. Sole for smoother turf interaction; carbon steel precision-forged construction and high-strength face insert for soft feel with enhanced ball speed and distance; 5 percent larger grooves with double laser milling for more consistent control and spin.

OUR TAKE

Though this model is not new for '18, it's still a sleeper when it comes to providing impressive distance, forgiveness, and soft feel at impact. If you watch any golf on TV you've no doubt noticed Srixon branding on hats and bags but possibly never had an opportunity to try the clubs—if you're interested in high-performance forged irons, you should remedy that situation sooner than later.

FITTER COMMENTS

"One of the best irons tested, with tremendous forgiveness and top-end speed off the face. Tends to suit a player who produces a little more spin on their iron shots than desired. Amazingly soft feel and outstanding interaction with the turf for those who may dig more than most."

