ClubTest 2018: 31 new irons tested and reviewed!

Reviews by Michael Chwasky

In the first installment of ClubTest 2018, we brought you reviews of 22 new drivers that hit the market recently. Installment No. 2, however, is all about irons. And when it comes to irons in 2018, there's a lot to be excited about.

For better players and mid-handicappers, models such as Callaway's Rogue Pro, TaylorMade's M3 and Titleist's AP3 produce big-time distance with the workability associated with more compact designs. For mid- and high-handicappers (or anyone who wants max distance), options also abound, including TaylorMade's M4, Callaway's Rogue and Rogue X, Cobra's F8, Cleveland's Launcher HB and the XXIO X, all of which can bomb shots almost like a wood.

As you read through these reviews and consider your options, make an honest assessment of your game. Whichever route you choose, consult with a fitter who represents the manufacturer you've selected or with a top-notch custom outfit like True Spec Golf, who helped us with this project. It'll take a little more time and money, but it's the only way to ensure you're getting optimum performance from your gear.

We've organized the models covered in this year's ClubTest into three basic groups: Game Improvement, Better Player and Max Game Improvement. A word of caution: Because manufacturers make an effort to provide something for everyone, with many models across multiple categories, none of the designations should be taken too stringently. Hey, if a given club works, who's to say it's not for you?