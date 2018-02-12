ClubTest 2018: Mizuno MP-18 MMC irons review

PRICE: $150/club

SPECS: 4-PW, with Nippon NS Pro Modus 120 steel shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Target low- and mid-handicappers who want plenty of workability and feel with some enhanced forgiveness.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Mizuno's steel is subject to six times tighter tolerance than industry standards for a sweet forged feel; light titanium forged into the carbon steel body frees up discretionary weight to go toward extra forgiveness; tungsten weighting low and in the toe aids launch while expanding the sweet spot.

OUR TAKE

This multimaterial construction comes out of a three-year collaboration between the company's engineers and its forging house, melding lightweight titanium and dense tungsten with a soft carbon steel body to lend added strength and forgiveness to classic Mizuno feel. The progressive design loses the tungsten in the scoring clubs while maintaining a sleek profile that runs through the whole MP line. That means you can mix and match without missing a beat, even as you drop a few shots.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Fantastic set that mixes the concept of workability in the scoring irons with forgiveness in the long irons. Above-average ball speeds with mid-level spin rates. Very forgiving in the long irons, but great responsiveness and workability in the scoring clubs."

