ClubTest 2018: Mizuno JPX 900 Hot Metal irons review

PRICE: $900

SPECS: 4-GW, with Nippon NS Pro Modus 105 steel shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Profiles best for the mid- to high-handicap player who needs a little help launching it higher and likes a club that offers solid feel and enhanced forgiveness.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Ultra-thin face is 15 percent stronger than stainless steel, for maximum COR across more of the face; Power Frame construction pushes more mass to the edges of the clubhead for higher MOI; Unitized Cup Face frees up additional weight, used for a deeper CG and greater forgiveness.

OUR TAKE

The Hot Metal is the JPX line's Howitzer. Using chromoly, Mizuno upped the COR and rearranged the geometry for higher launch and—wait for it—hotter results. But unlike many strong metals, chromoly is bendable, meaning you can fit these irons to your exact specs. Get a whole set, or combine it with the JPX 900 Forged and Tour for a killer combo. Either way, the Hot Metal is a great tool for a whole range of handicaps.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Wonderful for players who need to generate a little more launch and lift on shots. Unbelievably forgiving for this type of product. Ball really pops off the face more than the vast majority of offerings available. Quite versatile throughout multiple skill levels. "

