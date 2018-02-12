ClubTest 2018: Mizuno JPX 900 Forged irons review

PRICE: $1,200

SPECS: 4-GW with True Temper Project X LZ steel shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Low- to mid-handicappers who want Mizuno forged feel with added distance and forgiveness.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: 1025 Boron steel. Adding Boron to the material increases the strength of Mizuno's forged steel by 30 percent; a new multi-thickness face delivers faster ball speeds on misses; revising the geometry of the pocket cavity freed up 21.5 grams per club, which was then redistributed to the perimeter for added forgiveness.

OUR TAKE

By introducing its legendary forging into its game-improvement line, Mizuno lends modern-day power to its hallmark feel. A new Boron-infused alloy adds strength to steel, but doesn't compromise the 900's feedback. The material also contributes pop to its variable-thickness face and mass “Power Frame” construction, making the JPX 900 longer and more forgiving than its predecessor.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Very versatile across multiple skill levels despite more traditional presentation. Mid- to high flight with tremendous stopping power on greens. Quite forgiving for a club that doesn't present as much perimeter weighting as a game-improvement iron. Great ball speed with centered contact."

