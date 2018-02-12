ClubTest 2018: Miura MC-501 irons review

The new Miura MC-501 iron.
Courtesy of Miura Golf
Tuesday, February 13, 2018

PRICE: $260/club

SPECS: 3-PW with custom shaft options.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets low- and mid-handicap players who desire a very soft, forged feel, with easy turf interaction and some added forgiveness.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Precision forging from premium carbon steel; low CG location due to 20g of repositioned sole weight; increased sole width and Y-grind for enhanced turf interaction.

A view of the Miura MC-501 iron at address.

Courtesy of Miura Golf

 

OUR TAKE

Miura's facility in Japan produces ultra-premium quality forgings that are known for their soft, responsive feel. The MC-501 carries on the tradition with the goal of offering Miura irons' typical attributes with enhanced forgiveness and playability. By the looks of it, they succeeded— the MC-501's lower CG, longer blade length, and wider sole combine to make a more playable traditional forging.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Still best for better players but can be played by a range of handicaps with the proper fit. Good launch characteristics on solid strikes and reasonable forgiveness on mis-hits."

Click here for a list of official dealers who carry Miura irons.

