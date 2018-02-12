ClubTest 2018: Miura IC-601 irons review

PRICE: $280/club

SPECS: 4-PW with custom shaft options.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets low- and mid-handicappers who want some extra help on mis-hits and more distance than a traditional iron.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: 455 Carpenter steel face and variable weighting for faster ball speed and distance; inner cavity and wider sole for lower CG, improved launch, bigger sweet spot, and added forgiveness.

OUR TAKE

The trend of traditional player profile irons with game-improvement characteristics continues with the impressive IC-601. The inner cavity and variable weighting design with more weight low in the clubhead combined with a Carpenter steel face insert produces some very solid performance in a very traditional looking stick.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Medium-high launch and predictable spin rates produce good results in regard to both distance and accuracy. Deceptive pop off the clubface yields solid ball speeds on solid strikes."