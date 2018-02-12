ClubTest 2018: Miura IC-601 irons review

PRICE: $280/club
SPECS: 4-PW with custom shaft options.
RECOMMENDATION: Targets low- and mid-handicappers who want some extra help on mis-hits and more distance than a traditional iron.
KEY TECHNOLOGIES: 455 Carpenter steel face and variable weighting for faster ball speed and distance; inner cavity and wider sole for lower CG, improved launch, bigger sweet spot, and added forgiveness.
OUR TAKE
The trend of traditional player profile irons with game-improvement characteristics continues with the impressive IC-601. The inner cavity and variable weighting design with more weight low in the clubhead combined with a Carpenter steel face insert produces some very solid performance in a very traditional looking stick.
FITTER COMMENTS
"Medium-high launch and predictable spin rates produce good results in regard to both distance and accuracy. Deceptive pop off the clubface yields solid ball speeds on solid strikes."
Click here for a list of official dealers who carry Miura irons.