ClubTest 2018: Titleist 718 AP3 irons review

PRICE: $162.50/club, steel; $187.50/club, graphite

SPECS: 3-iron through PW with True Temper AMT Tour Black steel shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets all handicap ranges, with a bias toward mid- and low-handicaps.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Undercut cavity in the 3- through 7-irons backs a thin face insert that wraps under the sole, delivering more distance and a higher trajectory; an average of 84 grams of dense metal in the heel and toe boosts MOI and enhances stability.

OUR TAKE

Situated between the game-improvement AP1 and the better-player AP2, Titleist's newest iron offering promises the best of both. Consider this the middle child, an AP1.5. In company testing, the hollow-blade build and high-speed faceplate produced about 6.5 more yards than the 716 AP2, while the thinner profile and progressive design combine for more precision and creativity than the AP1. This makes the AP3 the perfect choice for players who could use just a bit of help, but who don't want to sacrifice style to get it. Not sure which AP iron fits your needs? Try all three and find out.

A view of the Titleist 718 AP3 irons at address. Courtesy of Titleist

FITTER COMMENTS

"Extremely impressive! Titleist's new addition to the family is simply fantastic. Ball speeds compete with the fastest products available. Amazing forgiveness but still maintains excellent workability. These irons launch with a mid-trajectory and mid- to low spin rates."

