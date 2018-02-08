ClubTest 2018: Titleist 718 AP2 irons review

PRICE: $162.50/club, steel; $187.50/club, graphite

SPECS: 3-iron through PW with True Temper AMT Tour White steel shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets handicaps of many levels, with a bias toward low-handicappers and competitive or accomplished players.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: The 3-6 irons feature a thin, 2.1mm face insert for speed, while the short irons are forged from carbon steel for precision and feel; an average of 57.4 grams of tungsten add stability to the heel and toe, boosting forgiveness.

OUR TAKE

From club champs to major championships, the AP2 has been a staple of better players' bags since they rolled off the line a decade ago. In company testing, this year's model improves carry distances by 2.5 yards over the 716 iteration, thanks to a thin steel faceplate and reconfigured tungsten weighting in the long irons. Of course, the scoring clubs are still built for precision, forged from soft carbon steel for Tour-caliber feedback. For better players who don't feel the need to play with a straight razor, it's still tough to top the AP2.

FITTER COMMENTS

"One of the most popular irons in professional golf. Beautiful aesthetics with the customary Titleist feel. Better performance than the 716 AP2 irons, with faster ball speeds and lower spin rates. Great mix of forgiveness and workability in a mid-launch iron."

