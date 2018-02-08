ClubTest 2018: Titleist 718 AP1 irons review

PRICE: $140/club, steel; $165/club, graphite

SPECS: 4-iron through W2 (53°) with True Temper AMT Red steel shafts or MCA Tensei Pro Red AMC graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Aimed at mid- to high-handicaps who want a combo of distance and forgiveness.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Hollow-body long irons and cavity backs from the 6-iron down; tungsten weighting to lower CG, boost MOI and amplify launch; a thin, unsupported faceplate that delivers more power and faster ball speeds than before.

A thin, unsupported faceplate on the Titleist 718 AP1 irons delivers more power and faster ball speeds. Courtesy of Titleist

OUR TAKE

Boasting the strongest lofts and deepest offsets of any AP, Titleist's distance iron offers a ton of pop with a surprising dose of refinement for a game-improvement club. The new AP1s combine fully hollow 4- and 5-irons with undercut cavity backs from the 6-iron through the wedge. Both builds help create a broad, unsupported face capable of more spring than a traditional iron. That means more distance without puffing up the club's silhouette into an undersized hybrid. All told, the AP1 continues to raise the bar for all types of players.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Definite performance gains over the 716 AP1 offering, with better ball speeds, more forgiveness, and the same characteristic traditional look and feel of Titleist. Tends to launch it higher with mid-spin characteristics."

