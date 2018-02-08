ClubTest 2018: TaylorMade P790 irons review

PRICE: $1,299, steel; $1,499, graphite

SPECS: 3-iron through AW with True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 steel or UST Recoil 780/760 ES graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets low- and mid-handicaps who want a traditional look with elite-level distance.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: SpeedFoam for optimized sound and feel and increased ball speed; wrapped face construction and cut-thru Speed Pocket for better flex low in face; an ultra-thin 1.75mm face and Inverted Cone for more distance; MIM tungsten weighting for precise CG placement and higher MOI and forgiveness.

Internal SpeedFoam in the TaylorMade P 790 irons optimizes sound and feel and supports the clubface. Courtesy of TaylorMade

OUR TAKE

The development of traditional players irons that incorporate high-tech designs for more distance and game-improvement performance has been exploding in recent years, and in some ways the P790 is the ultimate example of this trend. With a little bit of offset and thin topline, it looks very much like a traditional forged blade at address, but under the hood it's like a Ferrari getting ready to hit the track. The highly innovative hollow design, which features a SpeedFoam filling combined with other TaylorMade technologies, allows the P790 to produce ball speeds and distance that rival the best game-improvement models while still offering the feel and control associated with a traditional iron. Give this one a try—you're almost guaranteed to be impressed.

FITTER COMMENTS

"A real juggernaut. TaylorMade has outdone themselves with this offering."

