ClubTest 2018: TaylorMade M4 irons review

PRICE: $899, steel; $999, graphite

SPECS: 4-iron through LW with KBS Max 85 steel or Fujikura Atmos graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Anyone who wants straight distance and forgiveness in a good-looking package.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: RIBCOR for a stiffer frame, a more efficient transfer of energy at impact and more ball speed; tungsten sole weighting for a lower CG and improved launch and stability; a Speed Pocket for better performance on low strikes; face slots for performance on heel and toe hits; off-center Inverted Cone for improved performance on shots struck slightly closer to the toe.

While the previous M2 was a fine golf club, the new M4 blows by it with numerous improvements, including a high-MOI head design that improves stability by 24 percent. The RIBCOR design, which—along with a variety of other technologies, including TaylorMade's Inverted Cone—stiffens the outer frame and increases the transfer of energy to the ball at impact, yielding massive ball speed and distance that can benefit just about any type of player. RIBCOR also dampens vibrations at impact, greatly improving sound and feel over the previous M2 model.

A view of the TaylorMade M4 iron at address. Courtesy of TaylorMade

FITTER COMMENTS

"A forgiving, high-launching iron that will give anything in its class a run for its money. Fast off the face, with plenty of mid-spin forgiveness, this is an iron that should be friendly to higher-handicaps or anyone who wants to hit it longer."

