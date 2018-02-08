ClubTest 2018: TaylorMade M3 irons review

PRICE: $999, steel; $1,199, graphite
SPECS: 3-iron through SW with True Temper XP100 steel or Mitsubishi Tensei graphite shafts.
RECOMMENDATION: Targets low- to mid-handicaps looking for some extra distance with enhanced forgiveness and solid workability.
KEY TECHNOLOGIES: RIBCOR (think of the framing on a house) for a stiffer build and more efficient transfer of energy at impact (and a serious spike in ball speed); tungsten sole weighting for a lower CG and improved launch and stability; a Speed Pocket for better results on low strikes; face slots to offset distance and accuracy loss on heel and toe hits; off-center Inverted Cone for improved performance on shots slightly closer to the toe.
OUR TAKE
The new M3 is packed with technologies that make for a relatively classic-looking player's iron with very modern performance. The thinner topline, improved shape and better aesthetic over the prior M1 will appeal to better players or anyone who prefers a more traditional design, while also providing shot-shaping control and workability. With its enhanced distance and forgiveness, not to mention a sweet spot that favors the toe (where most players make contact), the M3 is an impressive, top-notch performer.
FITTER COMMENTS
"Carries the torch from the M1 irons with some wonderful new enhancements. One of the more explosive irons tested, with higher launches and mid-level spin rates. Great forgiveness, particularly on hits low on the face. Very good feel and sound, which belie the high-tech construction and performance."