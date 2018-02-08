ClubTest 2018: TaylorMade M3 irons review

PRICE: $999, steel; $1,199, graphite

SPECS: 3-iron through SW with True Temper XP100 steel or Mitsubishi Tensei graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets low- to mid-handicaps looking for some extra distance with enhanced forgiveness and solid workability.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: RIBCOR (think of the framing on a house) for a stiffer build and more efficient transfer of energy at impact (and a serious spike in ball speed); tungsten sole weighting for a lower CG and improved launch and stability; a Speed Pocket for better results on low strikes; face slots to offset distance and accuracy loss on heel and toe hits; off-center Inverted Cone for improved performance on shots slightly closer to the toe.

Buy Them Now

Tungsten sole weighting on the TaylorMade M3 irons lowers the CG for improved launch and stability Courtesy of TaylorMade

OUR TAKE

The new M3 is packed with technologies that make for a relatively classic-looking player's iron with very modern performance. The thinner topline, improved shape and better aesthetic over the prior M1 will appeal to better players or anyone who prefers a more traditional design, while also providing shot-shaping control and workability. With its enhanced distance and forgiveness, not to mention a sweet spot that favors the toe (where most players make contact), the M3 is an impressive, top-notch performer.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Carries the torch from the M1 irons with some wonderful new enhancements. One of the more explosive irons tested, with higher launches and mid-level spin rates. Great forgiveness, particularly on hits low on the face. Very good feel and sound, which belie the high-tech construction and performance."

Buy Them Now