ClubTest 2018: TaylorMade M CGB irons review

PRICE: $1,199, steel; $1,399, graphite

SPECS: 4-iron through SW with Nippon NS Pro 840 steel or UST Recoil 460 ES graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets high-handicappers or anyone who wants the ultimate in forgiveness and high trajectory.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Milled tungsten micro-weights for enhanced MOI and stability; face slots for improved performance on heel and toe hits; a Speed Pocket for improved distance on strikes low on the face; ultra-low CG placement for improved launch conditions; a 3-D sound badge for improved acoustics and feel at impact; a 360 undercut and a maximum-COR face for enhanced ball speed and distance; an off-center Inverted Cone to improve speed on shots slightly closer to the toe.

Milled tungsten microweights on the TaylorMade M CGB irons help increase MOI, stability and forgiveness Courtesy of TaylorMade

OUR TAKE

If you like high-tech designs, the M CGB irons are definitely up your alley. This club is packed with seemingly every notable technology TaylorMade engineers could devise, which combine to produce one of the easiest-to-hit, highest-launching, highest-flying irons we’ve seen to date. Although this design appears to be aimed at higher-handicappers who need the maximum amount of help with distance, forgiveness and higher launches, there’s no reason that a wide variety of players who want to make golf as easy as possible wouldn’t take a liking to the M CGB. And for those who struggle with fat contact, this iron’s wide sole makes digging a tough task indeed.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Incredible launches with hard-to-believe ball speeds."

