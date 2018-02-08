ClubTest 2018: Ping G700 irons review

PRICE: $125/club, steel; $137.50/club, graphite

SPECS: 4-iron through SW in ten lie-angle options (color coded) with Ping AWT 2.0 steel, Ping Alta CB graphite, UST Recoil 760/780 ES graphite, True Temper Dynamic Gold, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 and 120, Project X LZ, True Temper XP95, Nippon NS Pro Modus 105 or KBS Tour steel shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets mid- and high-handicap players who put a premium on exceptional distance and forgiveness.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Hollow-body construction and a thin, maraging steel face for a wood-like COR and added ball speed, launch and distance; Hydropearl chrome finish for 40 percent less friction at impact and greatly improved turf interaction.

Hollow-body construction and a thin, strong clubface on the Ping G700 irons produce a wood-like COR. This is an iron that can definitely do it all. Courtesy of Ping

OUR TAKE

Wow! Ping engineers have outdone themselves with an all-new hollow-body iron that represents a previously nonexistent model in the company's lineup. Directly applying metalwood technology to an oversized (though relatively traditional-looking) iron is much easier said than done, but the G700 delivers big time with truly outstanding distance, an exceptionally easy launch and mounds of forgiveness. Plus, while many hollow-body irons with flexible faces don't exactly provide traditional—or even pleasing—feel, these new max game-improvement irons deliver a sound and sensation at impact that many players are sure to embrace. Though the G400 irons are among the best in the game-improvement category, a lot of players—especially those who struggle to achieve optimal launch and maximum distance—should look closely at the G700s.

FITTER COMMENTS

"High flyer that provides amazing forgiveness and high, arcing launches that land softly—even for low-ball hitters. Keeps shots on the green that would potentially find trouble with another club. Distance loss on off-center hits is negligible at worst, and overall distance is amazing on center hits. Surprisingly good feel for a hollow-body iron."

