ClubTest 2018: Ping G400 irons review

PRICE: $125/club, steel; $137.50/club, graphite

SPECS: 4-iron through LW with PING AWT 2.0 steel, PING Alta CG graphite, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 105 steel, True Temper XP95 steel, KBS Tour steel, Rifle Project X steel or True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets mid- to high-handicappers who desire superior distance, forgiveness, and versatility in a clean-looking game-improvement design.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: COR-Eye Technology for increased face flex, ball speed and distance; Hydropearl chrome finish for 40 percent less friction at impact and greatly improved turf interaction; a multimaterial cavity badge for vibration dampening and improved sound and feel.

A hydropearl chrome finish on the Ping G400 irons reduces friction by 40 percent for improved turf interaction Courtesy of Ping

OUR TAKE

Since the Eye2 took the game of golf by storm back in the day, PING has more or less been known for game-improvement iron designs that offer excellent forgiveness—but not the greatest look or feel. The G400 changes all of those perceptions—the look and feel are pleasing while the performance is off-the-charts good. If you want a super-hot launch and distance, you'll get it with these beauties, along with exceptional forgiveness and accuracy. Anyone who favors a game-improvement design would do well to give the G400 a serious look.

FITTER COMMENTS

"This thing is an amazing performer, a best-in-class iron with extreme forgiveness and top-end ball speed. Produces a high launch and mid-spin. I'd recommend the G400 for anyone who wants the entire package."

