ClubTest 2018: Honma TW737 V irons review

PRICE: $1,200

SPECS: 3-PW with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour shafts or True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT steel. Vizard 1 graphite also available.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets low-handicappers who desire traditional forged feel and workability, but can be played by some mid-handicappers.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: A unique forging process stiffens the upper area of the clubface for improved results on mis-hits; progressive CG and shape design optimize performance through the set.

OUR TAKE

Honma's beautiful forged irons were traditionally hard to come by in the U.S., and if they were available the pricing was often a serious deterrent. These days, although still a premium-priced product, Honma's forged irons are widely available and provide the soft and responsive forged feel one would expect with enhanced workability and control.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Excellent workability, as expected, with more forgiveness than small cavity designs normally provide. Progressive CG produces reliable launch and distance."

