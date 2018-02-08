ClubTest 2018: Honma TW737 P irons review

PRICE: $1,000

SPECS: 3-SW with Nippon N.S. Pro 950GH, N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour shafts or True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT steel. Vizard 1 graphite also available.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets low- and mid-handicap players who want forged-like feel and a traditional look with better forgiveness and good versatility.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Pocket cavity for a low CG, enhanced forgiveness and higher launch angles; enhanced face design for added distance; thicker sweet spot for enhanced feel at impact.

OUR TAKE

Though this is a cast model, it provides outstanding feel that's not far off from Honma's typical forged models. The pocket cavity design does provide better playability for a wider range of players and helps make Honma a brand that non-single-digit players can turn to for solid all-around performance.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Very good turf interaction and feel at impact as well as unexpected forgiveness. Average players can still get ample launch and spin from this blade-like model."

