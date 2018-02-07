ClubTest 2018: Cobra King F8 irons review

PRICE: $799, steel; $899, graphite

SPECS: 5-iron through GW with True Temper XP 90 steel or Aldila Rogue Pro 65 graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets mid- to high-handicaps who want to hit it straight with a solid trajectory.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: The forged faceplate is thinner and lighter than the F7's for more power; a multimaterial carbon-fiber medallion in the rear of the club tunes sound and feel; Cobra Connect: Each set comes with Arccos sensors in the grips, recording data from every swing to your smartphone.

Buy Them Now

A view of the Cobra King F8 iron at address. Courtesy of Cobra

OUR TAKE

Three distinct constructions—full-hollow long irons, cavity-back short clubs and traditional wedges—progressively position the CG to aid control while adding a bit of refinement to Cobra's distance iron. The groove patterns, too, are designed to optimize performance at different lofts. Meanwhile, the forged PWERSHELL faceplate (borrowed from the F series woods) uses variable thicknesses to spread the sweet spot across a broader swath of the face than a typical iron. As a topper, Cobra includes a free one-year subscription to the Arccos 360 platform, which provides GPS distances, club-by-club yardages and Tour-level analytics for your game.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Crazy forgiving. Produces mid- to lower launches with good spin control for players who need forgiveness but tend to hit their irons a little too high and with too much spin. Very good speed out of impact that'll suit a wide variety of handicaps."

Buy Them Now