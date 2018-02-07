ClubTest 2018: Cleveland Launcher CBX irons review

PRICE: $700, steel; $800, graphite

SPECS: 4-iron through DW with Dynamic Gold DST 98 steel or Miyazaki C. Kua graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: High-launching and mid-spinning with very good distance for mid- and some high-handicap players.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Thin, high-strength steel wraps around the chassis to add ball speed to the 4- through 7-irons; Tour Zip Grooves are laser-milled on the face to optimize spin; a progressive V sole shape-shifts throughout the set to smooth out turf interaction for every club.

OUR TAKE

"Progressive" is the buzzword around the CBX, the more traditional iron in the Launcher line. From the head shape (which gets thinner and more compact as you move into the scoring clubs) to the V sole (which changes to aid turf interaction from every attack angle), these clubs are designed to balance help in the long irons and precision in the short ones. A face-cup—technology pioneered in woods—helps provide muscle in the 4- through 7-irons, while a “microcavity” in the hosel helps move the sweet spot right where you need it: dead center.

Progressive V soles throughout the Cleveland Launcher CBX set improve turf interaction for each club. Courtesy of Cleveland

FITTER COMMENTS

"Traditional Cleveland look and feel with tremendous game-improvement performance. The enhanced, more strategically placed sweet spot will help players who tend to strike their shots more toward the toe."

