ClubTest 2018: Callaway X Forged irons review

Tuesday, February 13, 2018

PRICE: $1,299, steel

SPECS: 3-iron through PW with Project X steel shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: This is a great compromise between forgiveness and workability that targets mid- to low-handicap players.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Triple net forging for enhanced feel and performance; Tour-preferred sole design for improved turf interaction; precision grooves and progressive CGs for added shotmaking control.

Precision grooves and progressive CG locations on the Callaway X Forged irons provide the ultimate in accuracy and control.

Courtesy of Callaway

 

OUR TAKE

The development of forged performance clubs has exploded in recent years, and many are powered by face cups and other advanced technologies. For traditionalists, the X Forged provides something different—a truly classic forged feel with the added benefit of advanced CG placement and groove design to provide superior performance for those who can handle it. If you want maximum control and feel with more modern performance, the X Forged is an outstanding option.

FITTER COMMENTS

"An exceptional overall iron with amazing feel and aesthetics. The pronounced 'pop' off the clubface, particularly for a traditional forged iron, yields solid distance performance with mid-spin characteristics."

A view of the Callaway X Forged iron at address.
Courtesy of Callaway

