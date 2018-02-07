ClubTest 2018: Callaway Rogue X irons review

PRICE: $899, steel; $999, graphite

SPECS: 4-iron through SW with Aldila Synergy graphite or KBS Max 90 steel shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: A must-try for mid- to high-handicappers looking for max distance.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: 360 Face Cup and VFT for a larger high-COR area, ball speed and distance; tungsten weighting for exact CG positions that promote optimum launch; urethane microspheres for improved sound and feel.

The new Callaway Rogue X iron. Courtesy of Callaway

OUR TAKE

Based loosely on the Epic Star model, which was popular in Japan, the new X is an aggressive design with stronger lofts aimed at even more distance. Despite the lofts and the slightly greater lengths on the longer irons, launch angles are comparable to the Rogue and Rogue Pro, due to a larger head and deeper CG locations. A lighter overall weight further contributes to speed and distance for players who want maximum distance throughout the set.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Blazing speed off the clubface and top-end forgiveness make the X Irons the ultimate in game-improvement performance. High launches and a high-trajectory flight with midlevel spin is impressive."

