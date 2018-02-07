ClubTest 2018: Callaway Rogue Pro irons review

PRICE: $899, steel

SPECS: 3-iron through AW with True Temper XP 105 steel shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Low- and mid-handicappers with aspirations of big distance and workability.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: 360 Face Cup and VFT for a larger high-COR area, ball speed and distance; tungsten weighting for exact CG positions and optimal launch; urethane microspheres for improved sound and feel.

Urethane microspheres on the Callaway Rogue Pro iron greatly enhance sound and feel at impact. Courtesy of Callaway

OUR TAKE

Players who want the distance of a game-improvement iron like the standard Rogue but with a more compact profile and greater overall shot-shaping control will embrace the Rogue Pro. Surprisingly fast ball speed over a large area of the clubface makes it a standout in the category, as does the high level of forgiveness. Those who don't consider themselves candidates for a better player's iron still might want to take a close look at this one.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Distance and ball-speed performance are similar to those of the standard Rogue, but with a mid-trajectory profile and added spin control. Above-average forgiveness for the category targets multiple handicap ranges looking for distance, forgiveness and added control."

