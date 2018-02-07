ClubTest 2018: Callaway Rogue Pro irons review

PRICE: $899, steel
SPECS: 3-iron through AW with True Temper XP 105 steel shafts.
RECOMMENDATION: Low- and mid-handicappers with aspirations of big distance and workability.
KEY TECHNOLOGIES: 360 Face Cup and VFT for a larger high-COR area, ball speed and distance; tungsten weighting for exact CG positions and optimal launch; urethane microspheres for improved sound and feel.
OUR TAKE
Players who want the distance of a game-improvement iron like the standard Rogue but with a more compact profile and greater overall shot-shaping control will embrace the Rogue Pro. Surprisingly fast ball speed over a large area of the clubface makes it a standout in the category, as does the high level of forgiveness. Those who don't consider themselves candidates for a better player's iron still might want to take a close look at this one.
FITTER COMMENTS
"Distance and ball-speed performance are similar to those of the standard Rogue, but with a mid-trajectory profile and added spin control. Above-average forgiveness for the category targets multiple handicap ranges looking for distance, forgiveness and added control."