ClubTest 2018: Callaway Rogue irons review

PRICE: $899, steel; $999, graphite
SPECS: 3-iron through LW with Aldila Synergy 60 graphite or True Temper XP 95 steel shafts.
RECOMMENDATION: Targets include mid- and high-handicap players.
KEY TECHNOLOGIES: 360 Face Cup and VFT for a larger high-COR area, ball speed and distance; tungsten weighting for exact CG positions that promote optimal launch; internal urethane microspheres for improved sound and feel.
OUR TAKE
The Rogue is packed with technologies that take Callaway's Face Cup tech to a new level. In addition to the distance and forgiveness attributes—in part due to the Standing Wave design that produces an exceptionally low CG—the Rogue also produces a massively improved sound and feel thanks to urethane microspheres that offset the normally harsh “hit” associated with thin clubfaces. Overall, a lot of “wow” factor here for those who want high, straight distance.
FITTER COMMENTS
"Tremendous ball speed off the face combines with a surprisingly low-spin flight for maximum distance. Exceptional forgiveness on off-center hits makes the Rogue a good choice for any player who needs some extra help."