Winner's Bag: Gary Woodland's mixed bag at the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Big-hitting Gary Woodland won the Waste Management Phoenix Open with a final-round 64 and 18-under-par total. Averaging just over 318 yards off the tee for the week, Woodland birdied three of the final four holes on Sunday and then beat Chez Reavie on the first playoff hole to take home the trophy and a nice check for $1,242,000.
The Kansas native used his new TaylorMade M3 440cc driver to do much of the damage, but was also effective with his Titleist and Callaway wedges.
Take a look at the mixed bag he used to get the job done:
Driver: TaylorMade M3 440 (9.5°) with Fujikura Speeder 757 shaft
Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M2 (15°), TaylorMade M2 (18°) with Accra Tour-Z shafts
Irons: Titleist 716 MB (4-9) with KBS Tour steel shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (48°), Vokey SM7 Raw (52°, 56°), Callaway MD PM Grind (60°), with KBS Tour steel shafts
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 prototype
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B