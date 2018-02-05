Winner's Bag: Gary Woodland's mixed bag at the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open

0:50 | Tour & News
Gary Woodland wins Waste Management Phoenix Open in playoff
Gary Woodland beat Chez Reavie in a playoff to win in Phoenix and claim his third career PGA Tour victory.
By Michael Chwasky
Monday, February 05, 2018

Big-hitting Gary Woodland won the Waste Management Phoenix Open with a final-round 64 and 18-under-par total. Averaging just over 318 yards off the tee for the week, Woodland birdied three of the final four holes on Sunday and then beat Chez Reavie on the first playoff hole to take home the trophy and a nice check for $1,242,000.

The Kansas native used his new TaylorMade M3 440cc driver to do much of the damage, but was also effective with his Titleist and Callaway wedges.

Take a look at the mixed bag he used to get the job done:

Driver: TaylorMade M3 440 (9.5°) with Fujikura Speeder 757 shaft

Buy Now

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M2 (15°), TaylorMade M2 (18°) with Accra Tour-Z shafts

Buy Now

Gary Woodland plays from the 17th tee during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Getty Images

Irons: Titleist 716 MB (4-9) with KBS Tour steel shafts

Buy Now

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (48°), Vokey SM7 Raw (52°, 56°), Callaway MD PM Grind (60°), with KBS Tour steel shafts

Buy Now

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 prototype

Buy Now

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B

Buy Now

You May Like

More Equipment

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN