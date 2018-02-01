Mizuno unveils GT180 driver and fairway woods

Mizuno's latest GT180 driver ($499) provides a more versatile and adjustable option when compared to the recently introduced, very low spinning ST180 model.

The key to the GT180 design is the ability to customize weight positioning in the clubhead through the use of two 8g sliding weights in the sole, allowing for more exact fitting for a wider range of players. In addition, heel and toe weight slots provide for shot shape bias settings while an adjustable hosel (+- 2-degrees) lets players or fitters dial in proper launch angle.

A view of the Mizuno GT180 driver in playing position. Courtesy of Mizuno

Other features of the new GT180 include a thin and strong, forged titanium SP700 face that adds more flex at impact for enhanced ballspeed and distance, and an internal waffle structure that allows for a thinner, stronger, and lighter crown.

For those who are particular about how the club looks at address, a visual face angle slider in the sole makes it possible to position the clubhead open, square, or closed, when soled on the ground. A choice of standard shafts including Mitsubishi Tensei CK, Kuro Kage Silver Dual-Core TiNi, and Bassara E-Series, improve overall performance for a variety of skill levels and swing types.

"Most players like to keep things as uncomplicated. To stand there and give the ball a rip - the ST180 is for them. Then you have players who enjoy the process of dialing in a driver and getting it optimized to the yard - that's the GT180. Everything else is very similar - playability, ball speed. Chose a model based on your attitude to the game - it's not about ability." – David Llewelynn, Mizuno R&D Director

The new Mizuno GT180 3-woods. Courtesy of Mizuno

A GT180 fairway wood ($299) with a single sliding sole weight is also available for those who want the same type of performance and fitting ability in a versatile utility club. Other features of the GT180 fairway include a thin, maraging steel face, exceptionally light waffle crown, improved head geometry for better feel at impact, adjustable hosel, and Wave Technology for a larger high COR area and faster ballspeeds.