ClubTest 2018: Bridgestone TourB XD-5 driver review

PRICE: $699

SPECS: 9.5°, 10.5° with more than 70 no-upcharge shaft options.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets low- and mid-handicappers who desire a solid combination of low spin, forgiveness, and medium-launch.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: F.A.S.T. Crown allows for more spring at impact across the entire face; internal stabilization steadies the sole for more ball speed and a dampened feel; a pattern machined into the face keeps the ball from slipping at impact; 2-, 4-, 6-, 8-, 10-, and 12-gram interchangeable screws dial in trajectory and shot shape.

Buy It Soon for $699

A llok at the crown of the Bridgestone TourB XD-5 driver. Brian Henn

OUR TAKE

The XD-5 is the easygoing offering of Bridgestone's Tour B driver lineup. At 460cc, its flatter shape and shallower face promote high-launching draws. Of course, with a club this adjustable, that's all up to you. Either way, the F.A.S.T. crown, Power Rib structure, and milled face back it all up with Bridgestone's state-of-the-art tech and dozens of top-of-the-line shafts offered stock.

FITTER COMMENTS

"A low-spinning model with ample forgiveness, launch, and surprising distance. Also notable for exceptionally pleasing feel at impact."

Buy It Soon for $699