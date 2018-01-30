ClubTest 2018: Titleist 917 D2 driver review

Interchangeable weights on the Titleist 917 D2 driver give you the power to dial in the perfect CG location. The result? Optimal launch.
Courtesy of Titleist
Tuesday, January 30, 2018

PRICE: $499

SPECS: 8.5°, 9.5°, 10.5° and 12° with Fujikura Speeder PRO TS, Aldila Rogue Max and Mitsubishi Diamana Ltd. White, Ltd. Blue and Ltd. Red graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets a variety of handicaps, but better suited for those who produce less spin.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Interchangeable weights that can position the CG anywhere from the back heel to the forward toe to fine-tune spin and launch; a more refined channel in the sole that reduces spin and improves ball speed; a thinner face perimeter to ensure speed on off-center strikes.

Buy It Now for $499

360°
 

OUR TAKE

One of the top game-improvement drivers from last year's ClubTest comes back unchanged for 2018 and remains arguably the company's most accessible offering to date. Larger, more forgiving and a tad higher-spinning than the D3, it packs a ton of tech, including a hosel with 16 settings and interchangeable weights in the sole. Basically, it's dozens of drivers in one. Although it takes some time to dial it all in, the D2 opens up a whole new range of tee shots for golfers of all abilities.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Classic, traditional aesthetics and top-end ball speeds compared with other like models, and lower spin-rates than the company's 915 series drivers. A very versatile club that offers a combination of distance and accuracy. Highly forgiving, with a mid-launch."

Buy It Now for $499

A look at the crown of the Titleist 917 D2 driver.
Courtesy of Titleist

You May Like

More Equipment

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN