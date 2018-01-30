ClubTest 2018: Titleist 917 D2 driver review

PRICE: $499

SPECS: 8.5°, 9.5°, 10.5° and 12° with Fujikura Speeder PRO TS, Aldila Rogue Max and Mitsubishi Diamana Ltd. White, Ltd. Blue and Ltd. Red graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets a variety of handicaps, but better suited for those who produce less spin.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Interchangeable weights that can position the CG anywhere from the back heel to the forward toe to fine-tune spin and launch; a more refined channel in the sole that reduces spin and improves ball speed; a thinner face perimeter to ensure speed on off-center strikes.

OUR TAKE

One of the top game-improvement drivers from last year's ClubTest comes back unchanged for 2018 and remains arguably the company's most accessible offering to date. Larger, more forgiving and a tad higher-spinning than the D3, it packs a ton of tech, including a hosel with 16 settings and interchangeable weights in the sole. Basically, it's dozens of drivers in one. Although it takes some time to dial it all in, the D2 opens up a whole new range of tee shots for golfers of all abilities.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Classic, traditional aesthetics and top-end ball speeds compared with other like models, and lower spin-rates than the company's 915 series drivers. A very versatile club that offers a combination of distance and accuracy. Highly forgiving, with a mid-launch."

