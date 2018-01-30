ClubTest 2018: Ping G400 SFT driver review

PRICE: $400

SPECS: 10° and 12° with Ping Alta CB, Ping Tour and various aftermarket shafts, including Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver Dual-Core TiNI 60, Project X HZRDUS Yellow 75, and Aldila X-Torsion Copper.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets mid- and high- handicappers who fight the banana ball on a regular basis.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Forged T9S+ face for more flex and speed; high-density back weight for a deep CG, high MOI and impressive forgiveness on off-center hits; Dragonfly Technology for a thinner crown and additional weight savings; turbulators and Vortec Technology for improved aerodynamics and less drag.

The crown of he Ping G400 SFT driver. Courtesy of Ping

OUR TAKE

The third variation of the standard G400 driver features the same distance- and forgiveness-enhancing technologies as the others, but with the addition of a tungsten weight in the heel area of the clubhead. This slight design alteration produces significantly different results for players who have difficulty releasing the clubhead through impact. The result for many is straighter shots or even a right-to-left ball flight, with more accuracy and distance than a club with a traditional weighting profile.

FITTER COMMENTS

"A straight hitter that's extremely forgiving on hits all over the clubface. Produces a towering, high-launching trajectory that yields solid distance. Spin rates are mid-low and the overall design with heel weighting can be effective in limiting slices and blocks."

