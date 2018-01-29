Winner's Bag: Jason Day's gear at the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open

It took an extra night in San Diego, but Jason Day returned to Torrey Pines Monday morning and quickly dispatched Alex Noren on the first hole of the Monday playoff (and 6th total of the playoff) to win the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open. It was an unexpected win for Day who struggled last season, and represents his first victory since the 2016 Players Championship.

Day won at Torrey Pines with a full bag of TaylorMade clubs and balls. See the full list below.

Driver: TaylorMade M3 (10.5° turned down to 9°) with TPT Golf Prototype shaft

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M1 '17 (15°) with TPT Golf Prototype shaft

Jason Day talks with his caddie on the fourth green during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Getty Images

Irons: TaylorMade P750 (3-PW) with TT Dynamic Gold X7 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48°) with TT Dynamic Gold X7; TaylorMade Milled Grind (52° & 60°) with TT Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball: TaylroMade TP5X (#87)

