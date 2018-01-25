Check out the exact specs for the driver and woods Tiger is gaming at the Farmers

Caddie Joe LaCava hands Tiger Woods a club on the 4th tee during the pro-am round of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Getty Images
By Kevin Cunningham
Thursday, January 25, 2018

Tiger Woods is making his first official PGA Tour start since early 2017 this week at the Farmers Insurance Open, and he's swinging all different clubs than the last time. But what specifically will he be using at Torrey Pines?

Woods's new club endorser, TaylorMade Golf, released the exact models, specs and setups for the TaylorMade driver and fairway woods Tiger is using in the first round.

Equipment
FIRST LOOK: TaylorMade unveils new M3 and M4 woods and irons

For his big stick, Woods is swinging a TaylorMade M3 460 driver, 8.5° one click higher, with a Tensei White 70 shaft that stretches 44". You can see a photo of Tiger swinging his new driver and setup below courtesy of TaylorMade Golf.

Tiger Woods pictured hitting his new driver at a recent TaylorMade testing session.

Courtesy of TaylorMade Golf

As for his fairway woods, Tiger has two in his bag. The first is a 42", 15°​ TaylorMade M1 with a Tensei 90 shaft. The second fairway he's carrying is a new TaylorMade M3 at 18° with a 41" Tensei 90 shaft.

TaylorMade

 

You May Like

More Equipment

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN