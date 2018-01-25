Check out the exact specs for the driver and woods Tiger is gaming at the Farmers

Tiger Woods is making his first official PGA Tour start since early 2017 this week at the Farmers Insurance Open, and he's swinging all different clubs than the last time. But what specifically will he be using at Torrey Pines?

Woods's new club endorser, TaylorMade Golf, released the exact models, specs and setups for the TaylorMade driver and fairway woods Tiger is using in the first round.

For his big stick, Woods is swinging a TaylorMade M3 460 driver, 8.5° one click higher, with a Tensei White 70 shaft that stretches 44". You can see a photo of Tiger swinging his new driver and setup below courtesy of TaylorMade Golf.

Tiger Woods pictured hitting his new driver at a recent TaylorMade testing session. Courtesy of TaylorMade Golf

As for his fairway woods, Tiger has two in his bag. The first is a 42", 15°​ TaylorMade M1 with a Tensei 90 shaft. The second fairway he's carrying is a new TaylorMade M3 at 18° with a 41" Tensei 90 shaft.