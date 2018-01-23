Move over, GolfBoards, here come Phat Scooters, another fun way to zip around the course

0:46 | Equipment
Shop Clock: Par Aide rep makes Demo Day pitch for their Rolling Ball Picker
We give golf company Par Aide a chance to make their best Demo Day product pitch in just 30 seconds for their new rolling ball picker for chipping areas and putting greens.
By Dylan Dethier
Tuesday, January 23, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. — Phat Scooters are officially in.

It's Demo Day at the PGA Show, where nothing revved the collective engines of the golf-mad attendees more than these two-wheeled terrors.

The Phat Scooters are remarkably easy to ride and handle, allowing even the motorcycle-averse among you to live out Easy Rider dreams on the golf course while your bag rests comfortably behind your seat, as demonstrated by my colleague Sean Zak below.

These electric scooters can be set to "golf" mode, maxing out at 13 miles per hour, or set to full throttle if you choose to hit the open road.

Two models are available for purchase: the Phatty Original and the Phatty Sport. The Phat Scooters are available for customization and are currently on sale at PhatScooters.com starting at $1699.

Wanna bring the heat to a cart path near you? The Phatty Sport could be worth considering.

Phat Scooters

You May Like

More Equipment

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN