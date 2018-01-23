Gear Guy at the PGA Show: Three things that caught my eye at Demo Day 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2018 PGA Merchandise Show is underway in sunny Florida, and Tuesday saw one of the most popular attractions of the week: Demo Day. Our resident gearhead Mike Chwasky was in attendance at the annual golf equipment showcase. Here are three products that caught his eye:

Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align Grip

Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align golf grips. Courtesy of Golf Pride

First introduced last year in the MCC and MCC Plus4 grips, Golf Pride's unique Align Technology is also now available in the Tour Velvet model. Based on the design that's the most popular on the PGA Tour with close to 50% of players in any given event gaming it, the new Tour Velvet Align ($8.99 per standard size grip), features a dedicated, raised rib that runs down the back of the grip to help produce consistent hand placement and improved accuracy.

The unique Align technology activates once the grip is installed on the shaft while also providing clubmakers or those who like to tinker a guideline for placing the grip accurately. For those interested in the latest Tour Velvet iteration, the new Align model will be available at retail on April 30, 2018.

Bushnell Phantom GPS Rangefinder

Bushnell Phantom GPS Rangefinder. Courtesy of Bushnell

The latest GPS rangefinder from Bushnell, the Phantom ($99) is the first to feature Bite Technology, which incorporates a powerful magnet that allows the compact unit to easily attach to a cart or any metal surface for easy reading. In addition to Bite the Phantom comes with over 36,000 preloaded courses and can provide distances to front, center, and back of the green as well as up to four hazards or layup distances per hole. Other handy features include automatic hole and course recognition, shot distance calculator, and batteries that can last up to two full rounds without recharging.

Available in four colors including black, red, blue, and yellow, the Phantom also comes standard with Bluetooth technology that eradicates the need for a computer to update course information.

Big Max Blade IP Push Cart

Big Max Blade IP push cart. Courtesy of Big Max

If you're a walker then the new Big Max Blade IP push cart ($350) might be up your alley. Featuring a 3-wheel design that can fold down to 34.5" x 24.5" and a depth of less than 5", the Blade IP is about as easy to store and transport as anything out there today.

But the new cart isn't just convenient it's also exceptionally practical, as it's lightweight design, large wheels, and multiple available accessories (to hold mobile devices, drinks, food, valuables, etc.) can actually make walking 18 holes fun. Plus who doesn't need to get a little more exercise, particularly when playing golf. The new Blade IP comes in black, black/lime, white, white/lime, and phantom/red color options and will be available at retail in May 2018.