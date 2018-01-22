Top Equipment News of the Week 012318

Monday, January 22, 2018

Here are the top equipment stories of the week:

FIRST LOOK: Cobra King Black wedges
FIRST LOOK: Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges
Odyssey reveals new putter line featuring special edition 2-Ball and expanded Red/Black series
New Callaway Rogue hybrids feature Jailbreak Technology for first time

