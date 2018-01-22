Titleist unveils new Scotty Cameron Select putters for 2018

The new line of Scotty Cameron Select putters ($399 each) consists of seven models including Select Laguna, Select Newport, Select Newport 2, Select Newport 2.5 blades, and Select Fastback, Select Squareback and Select Newport 3 mid-mallets.

The Select Newport, Newport 2, Newport 2.5, and Laguna putters all feature a 303 stainless steel face inlay that's precision milled and attached to the clubhead with up to 30% more vibration dampening material than previous Select putters. The result is improved responsiveness, feel, and feedback.

The new Scotty Cameron Select Newport 2 putter. Courtesy of Titleist

The Select Newport 3, a heel shafted mid-mallet, features a precision milled 6061 aluminum face inlay, which is attached to a 303 stainless steel body for improved MOI and stability. Select Fastback and Select Squareback mid-mallets are built with similar 6061 aluminum face inlays but also feature wrap-around face-sole technology that concentrates more weight in the perimeter of the clubhead for higher MOI and forgiveness. Feel is tuned through the use of vibration dampening material attached to the stainless steel clubhead.

All 2018 Select putters also feature a new four-way balanced sole design for more consistent alignment and set up. A key to the design is the balance point of each model, which is shifted forward to help the putter sit perfectly square at address.

The new Scotty Cameron Select Fastback putter. Courtesy of Titleist

"Everything I've learned from refining and redesigning Newport-style putters over the last two decades has gone into this 2018 Select line. I always strive to raise the bar by incorporating new materials, milling and manufacturing techniques. I'm at the point with the Select line of putters that now I'm hyper-focused on the finest details. Tour players pick up on things most people don't but those details can make a big difference in how a putter performs. We've reengineered the sole to account for the shaft and grip weight by actually moving metal in minute increments to help the putter align perfectly. I call it four-way sole balancing because we've balanced the putter from face to cavity, and from heel to toe." – Scotty Cameron

The new Scotty Cameron Select Squareback putter. Courtesy of Titleist

​

Other features of the new Select putters include advanced stability weighting with two customizable stainless steel heel-toe weights, stepless steel shafts, and black and silver Matador mid-size grips. Next generation Scotty Cameron Select putters will be available at retail on March 30, 2018. 1 of 500 models will be available on January 23, 2018.