FIRST LOOK: Titleist Tour Soft and Velocity golf balls

The all-new Tour Soft golf ball ($34.99/dozen) from Titleist replaces the previous NXT Tour and Tour S models and is aimed at players looking for exceptionally soft feel, big time distance, and enhanced short game performance.

Featuring the largest core ever in a Titleist golf ball (for more distance and softer feel), the Tour Soft is also built with a new extremely thin 4CE grafted cover (made with TCU Process Technology), which is comprised of four different materials. The new cover material is comparably thin to many current urethane covers, providing better short game performance and soft feel overall.

A closer look at the new Titleist Tour Soft golf ball. Courtesy of Titleist

"We knew based on breakthroughs being made in R&D that there was an opportunity to deliver a brand new high-performance golf ball that would lead the category in terms of soft compression feel," said Michael Mahoney, Vice President, Titleist Golf Ball Marketing. "Ultimately, because of our exhaustive and iterative prototyping process, we were able to deliver everything we wanted in Tour Soft – and more. It’s not only the softest ball in the category. It’s better and longer than Chrome Soft, TP5 and Tour B RXS."

In addition, the Tour Soft also features a spherically-tiled 342 cuboctahedron dimple design for a penetrating and consistent ballflight. Available in white and optic yellow, the Tour Soft will be available at retail on January 24, 2018.

The new Titleist Velocity golf balls. Courtesy of Titleist

Titleist is also introducing an improved Velocity ($26.99/dozen) model, which is aimed at those who put a premium on distance. Available in new color options including VISI-White, Velocity Orange, and Velocity Pink, the new iteration of the Velocity has been redesigned with a softer, high-speed LSX core that produces low full-swing spin rates and more distance.

A closer look at the new Titleist Velocity golf ball. Courtesy of Titleist

The new NaZ+ cover also contributes to more speed and overall distance while a spherically-tiled 328 tetrahedral dimple design improves in-flight performance. The new Velocity will be available at retail on Janaury 24, 2018.