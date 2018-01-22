Winner’s Bag: Jon Rahm’s TaylorMade gear at the CareerBuilder Challenge

7:50 | Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Expectations for Tiger Woods, will Phil or Tiger win more down the line?
The Tour Confidential team asks what expectations are reasonable for Tiger Woods during his comeback as well as who will win more tournaments over the next few years: Tiger or Phil?
By Michael Chwasky
Monday, January 22, 2018

Twenty-three-year-old Jon Rahm captured his second career PGA Tour win in La Quinta on Sunday by outlasting Andrew Landry with a birdie on the fourth sudden death playoff hole. Rahm's final-round 67 made him the clubhouse leader until Landry birdied the 72nd hole, tying Rahm at 22-under-par.

For his trouble Rahm took home a check for $1,062,000.. Here's a full list of the gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (9.5°) with Aldila Tour Green 75TX shaft

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M3 (19°) with Aldila Tour Green 75TX shaft

Jon Rahm reacts to his putt to win the sudden death playoff during the final round of the 2018 CareerBuilder Challenge.

Getty Images

Irons: TaylorMade P790 (3), TaylorMade P750 (4-PW) with Project X 6.5 shafts

Buy Now

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52°, 56°), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60°) with Project X 6.5 shafts

Buy Now

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Buy Now

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Buy Now

You May Like

More Equipment

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN