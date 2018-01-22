Winner’s Bag: Jon Rahm’s TaylorMade gear at the CareerBuilder Challenge

Twenty-three-year-old Jon Rahm captured his second career PGA Tour win in La Quinta on Sunday by outlasting Andrew Landry with a birdie on the fourth sudden death playoff hole. Rahm's final-round 67 made him the clubhouse leader until Landry birdied the 72nd hole, tying Rahm at 22-under-par.
For his trouble Rahm took home a check for $1,062,000.. Here's a full list of the gear he used to get the job done:
Driver: TaylorMade M4 (9.5°) with Aldila Tour Green 75TX shaft
Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M3 (19°) with Aldila Tour Green 75TX shaft
Irons: TaylorMade P790 (3), TaylorMade P750 (4-PW) with Project X 6.5 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52°, 56°), TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60°) with Project X 6.5 shafts
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x