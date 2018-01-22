ClubTest 2018: Callaway Rogue driver review

PRICE: $499

SPECS: 9°, 10.5° and 13.5° with 40g–80g shaft options, including Aldila Synergy, Aldila Quaranta, Project X HZRDUS and others.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets mid- to high-handicaps who want a slightly lighter option and enhanced ball speed.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Jailbreak with X-Face and VFT for a higher COR across the entire face and increased ball speed; Triaxial Carbon Crown for weight savings and a higher MOI and forgiveness; Boeing Speed Step for improved aerodynamics and swing speed.

Buy It Now for $499

360°

OUR TAKE

The Rogue means business, with major technological and performance enhancements that trickle over from the massively successful Epic. While the Rogue reproduces the distance of the Epic, the design significantly increases forgiveness, making it a great choice for a variety of players. Those looking for CG adjustment through sole weights/tracks need to look elsewhere, however. The Rogue driver is also available in a Draw version, with more weight in the heel to combat slicing.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Ideal for golfers who crave distance but also want forgiveness and push/fade avoidance. Lightweight construction and a high launch angle suit any player looking to ramp up ball speed."

Buy It Now for $499