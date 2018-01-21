FIRST LOOK: Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges

The most popular wedges on the PGA Tour, Vokey SM6 wedges, are being replaced by a new and improved SM7 ($149 each).

Building on innovations made in the previous SM6 design, most notably the Progressive Center of Gravity design that allows for more exacting performance for each wedge loft, the new SM7 design is aimed at improving the three key elements of wedge performance — versatility, spin rates and distance and trajectory control, along with more fitting options.

To improve shotmaking versatility, the SM7 line is available in six different sole grinds including F Grind (for full swings and square face shots), S Grind (for square face shots with added versatility), M Grind (for those who open and shut the face on short shots), D Grind (player’s high bounce option), K Grind (highest bounce sole for improved bunker play and max forgiveness) and L Grind (narrow sole for max versatility but least forgiveness).

For enhanced distance control and trajectory, the SM7 wedges feature finely tuned progressive center of gravity locations that fall in line with the impact position of each individual loft. So higher lofted models feature higher CG locations (for a more boring trajectory), while lower lofted models feature lower CG locations (for improved launch). The improved design also greatly enhances impact feel for better distance control and touch on scoring shots.

To improve shotmaking versatility, the SM7 line is available in six different sole grinds. Courtesy of Titleist

Finally, to improve spin, each SM7 wedge features 100% inspected spin milled grooves with tighter tolerances than past models. The result is an average of approximately 100 rpm more spin throughout the line. To ensure spin rates stay consistent a proprietary heat treatment process is applied to each club.

The new SM7 wedges will be available in three finishes including Tour Chrome, Jet Black and Brushed Steel, with a variety of customization options including shafts, grips, shaft bands, ferrules, paint fill and stamping. For more detail on custom options visit www.vokey.com.

Titleist Vokey Design SM7 wedges will be available at retail on March 9.

A closer look at the Jet Black finish. Courtesy of Titleist