Odyssey reveals new putter line featuring special edition 2-Ball and expanded Red/Black series

There are options abound in Odyssey’s latest putter lineup, which showcases a high-end 2-Ball putter, two new milled mallets in its Toulon design series, and seven new models in its O-Works Red/Black series.

Odyssey EXO 2-Ball ($499)

The limited edition 2-Ball. Courtesy Odyssey

The legacy of Odyssey’s most iconic mallet lives on with this limited edition EXO 2-Ball. The putter’s fully milled crown and sole takes a long time to produce but the result is a high-end product in a striking rose gold and black color scheme. It’s a new look at a classic putter, one that makes it easy to line up your putts and send ‘em rolling in the right direction.

Toulon Atlanta & Toulon Portland ($399)

These latest editions to the Toulon Design line join the 2-Ball in Odyssey’s high-end milled models.

The Toulon Atlanta Courtesy Odyssey

The Toulon Atlanta is a midsized mallet that’s milled stainless steel with a “contact patch” designed for a satisfying sound and feel. The Atlanta is available either face-balanced or toe-hang options.

The Toulon Portland has a footprint similar to the Atlanta but provides Odyssey fans with a winged mallet option. It’s available with two hosel options, a crank hosel (H3) or short slant hosel (H4). The Toulon models come with interchangeable sole plates to increase or reduce head weight – either aluminum (lightest) stainless steel (medium) or tungsten (heaviest).

The Toulon Portland Courtesy Odyssey

​O-Works Red/Black Series ($199)

Seven new models have been added to the new Odyssey line, bringing the total to 15 putters in the O-Works Red/Black lineup.

The lineup marks a move toward toe-hang (rather than face-balanced) mallets, which promote an easier rotation of the face through contact.

The 7 S Courtesy Odyssey

Odyssey cited feedback from Tour staffers as the inspiration behind its new selection of red putters, while the all-black finish remains a classic look. Every option in the Red/Black series features Odyssey’s new steel microhinge face insert, which provides increased topspin and roll at impact.