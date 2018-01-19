Less than one month into a brand new calendar year, Jordan Spieth has a brand new signature shoe to wear on Tour in 2018: The Spieth 2.

For those who followed Spieth's original shoe, the Spieth 2 is similar in many ways. The red, white and black main color scheme from Under Armour remains, as does the low profile. No, you won't be seeing Spieth rocking high-tops on the course anytime soon.

Set to ship on Feb. 2, there will also be white, black and grey colorways available for pre-order at $200. The shoes incorporate the same spike setup as the Spieth 1, which has five normal spikes and four Under Armour Rotational Resistance Spikes located in the inner heel and outer front half of the sole. Also very noticeable is the "smart weave" upper toward the heel, which provides a clean, catchy look.

The sole of the Spieth 2 is virtually identical to that of the Spieth 1. The visual difference lies in the woven upper. Under Armour

Spieth was in Las Vegas this week, showing off the shoes for the first time and polishing off a nice group of players alongside Olympian Michael Phelps and former MLB MVP Bryce Harper. Only one question remains: who was the fourth?