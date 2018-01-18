Lexi Thompson signs multi-year deal to play, promote Bridgestone golf balls

Lexi Thompson has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Bridgestone Golf, agreeing to play and promote the company's TOUR B X golf ball.

Thompson had been playing the Bridgestone B330-S for the past two seasons (but not officially endorsed the company) and will now represent Bridgestone in marketing and promotional initiatives.

"Even before we officially partnered, I competed with Bridgestone golf balls and they helped me find the winner's circle against the best players in the world," Thompson said in a release Thursday, adding that the new TOUR B line is "shockingly good."

Thompson and Bridgestone have agreed to a multi-year golf ball deal. Courtesy of Bridgestone

The 22-year-old star has won eight times on the LPGA tour, including a major championship.

The signing adds an LPGA superstar to the Bridgestone staff. Courtesy of Bridgestone

Thompson's signing bolsters Bridgestone's professional staff, which added Tiger Woods in 2017. Brandt Snedeker, Matt Kuchar, Fred Couples, and Bryson DeChambeau also represent the brand on the men's side, while Karrie Webb and Cheyenne Woods headline the women's staff.

The TOUR B Series includes four models customized to common player profiles based on extensive ball-fitting studies conducted by Bridgestone. Low handicappers favor the X (Thompson's preferred model) and XS, which provide more spin and greenside control thanks to a softer urethane cover while still gaining distance from better aerodynamics and a "300 Dual Dimple" design.

Thompson will play the Tour B X model. Courtesy of Bridgestone

The RX and RXS prioritize distance and trajectory off the tee and are more likely to fit a mid-to-high handicapper.

Each model retails at a dozen balls for $44.99.