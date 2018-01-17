Callaway unveils four new Rogue iron models for 2018

Callaway is going rogue again.

Two days after announcing its new line of Rogue woods, the company has unveiled Rogue irons ($899 steel, $999 graphite), Rogue Pro Irons ($999 steel) and Rogue X Irons ($899 steel, $999 graphite) and Rogue women's irons ($899 steel, $999 graphite).

The standard Rogue model is aimed at a wide variety of players looking for a combination of distance, forgiveness, and feel in a handsome game-improvement package. Like many of Callaway's other iron models, the Rogue features 360-cup face technology with variable face thickness to provide big time ballspeed across a very large area of the clubface.

The new Callaway Rogue iron. Courteys of Callaway

To offset the sometime harsh feel that comes with a thin-faced iron, urethane microspheres are used to dampen vibration and vastly improve sound and feel without negatively affecting face flex and speed. In addition, the Rogue is built with tungsten weighting to precisely position the CG of each long iron to provide optimized launch and spin control. Aldila Synergy 60 graphite or True Temper XP 95 shafts comes standard in 3-LW.

For players who prefer a more compact profile and greater shot shaping ability, the Rogue Pro might be a better option than the standard model. Featuring all the same impressive technologies as the Rogue, the Pro model features a thinner topline and sole, and comes in 3-AW with True Temper XP 105 steel shafts.

The new Callaway Rogue Pro iron. Courtesy of Callaway

In addition to the Rogue and Rogue pro, the Rogue X is also available for aggressive players who put a premium on distance. Along with the various distance-enhancing technologies in the Rogue and Rogue Pro models, the X also features slightly longer shaft lengths in the longer irons, stronger lofts, and lighter overall weights to max out swing speed, ballspeed, and carry. A larger clubhead and deeper CG location combine to enhance forgiveness on miss hits while also providing higher launch angles despite stronger lofts. The Rogue X comes standard with Aldila Synergy graphite or KBS Max 90 steel shafts as is available in 4-SW.

The new Callaway Rogue X iron. Courtesy of Callaway

Rogue women's irons ($899 steel, $999 graphite) are also available with an ultra-light overall weight, wide sole, exceptionally low CG for improved launch and stability, and a large cavity for extra forgiveness. Designed specifically for slower swingers who need more speed and launch, the Rogue Women's irons can help just about any player including men, women, and children, hit higher, longer shots.

All new Rogue irons will be available for pre-order on Jan. 19 and at retail on Feb. 9.