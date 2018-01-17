New Callaway Rogue hybrids feature Jailbreak Technology for first time

When Callaway introduced Jailbreak Technology in the Epic line last year, golfers were impressed by the added ballspeed and distance it provided when combined with the company's face cup design. But the technology, which utilizes metal bars to connect the sole and crown to stiffen the overall structure and transmit more energy to the ball, seemed like something that might only be applicable to larger driver clubheads. Well, that theory has now been proven false as both Jailbreak and face cup technology are combined in a pair of new Callaway hybrids.

The Callaway Rogue hybrid at address. Courtesy of Callaway

The standard Rogue hybrid ($249 each), which is aimed at players of all types, not only features the aforementioned distance and launch enhancing technologies but is also built with an extremely thin Carpenter 455 steel face that flexes more across the entire face for enhanced forgiveness on off center hits. In addition, an Internal Standing Wave design locates the CG lower and forward in the clubhead for less spin, faster ballspeed, and even more distance. Available in 17 °, 19°, 21 °, 24°, 27° lofts, the Rogue comes standard with Aldila Synergy graphite shafts.

The new Callaway Rogue X hybrid. Courtesy of Callaway

Also new are the Rogue X hybrids ($249 each), which are aimed at players seeking the ultimate in distance and forgiveness. Combining all the same design features and technologies as the standard Rogue, the X hybrids also have a larger clubheads, lighter overall weights, and stronger lofts, making them the longest and most aggressive hybrids Callaway has ever produced. And for those who think the stronger lofts might yield lower launch and flight, an ultra-low CG location ensures just the opposite. Rogue X hybrids are available in 18 °, 20°, 23 °, 26°, 29°, 32° lofts and come standard with Aldila Synergy graphite shafts.

All new Rogue hybrids are available for pre-order on Jan. 19 and at retail on Feb. 9.