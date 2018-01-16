Top Equipment News of the Week 011618

Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Here are the top equipment stories of the week:

Snell Golf unveils new MTB Red and MTB Black golf balls
FIRST LOOK: Ping G400 Max driver
Ping aims for improved feel and control with new Glide 2.0 Stealth wedges
Tinted love: Six stylish sunglasses any golfer can wear
FIRST LOOK: Ping Vault 2.0 putters
It's time: Six watches every stylish golfer should consider

