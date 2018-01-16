Puma releases new footwear line featuring 'game-changing' PWRADAPT technology

Puma is seeking to revolutionize its footwear game with a new "game-changing" line of shoes, releasing three models Tuesday that feature the company's most advanced technology yet.

The key to a shoe that "adapts to any lie," according to Puma's release? It’s the company's new PWRADAPT sole technology, which uses 3-D traction pods to connect the player to the ground, no matter the slope or surface. The IGNITE Foam utilized throughout the length of the midsole "is an ultra-responsive cushioning foam with incredible energy return properties for comfort, support and stability," the company said in its release.

Puma's new line of footwear is available for public purchase Feb. 1. Each pair of shoes retails for $170.

The Global Head of Footwear and Accessories for Puma Golf, Grant Knudson, was effusive in describing the new line. "Not only will golfers experience unrivaled traction and comfort thanks to our PWRADAPT pods, but the fit, feel, and the overall design of the shoes are truly game-changing."

Other features of the shoe include leather accenting and a sock liner featuring a map of Carlsbad, Calif., the Cobra Puma Golf headquarters where the shoe was designed.

Three models have been released: The IGNITE PWRADAPT, IGNITE PWRADAPT DISC and the IGNITE PWRADAPT Leather. Each will be available for purchase Feb. 1, 2018, at an MSRP of $170.

Each shoe also comes with a two-year waterproof warranty.