FIRST LOOK: Ping Vault 2.0 putters

Ping's new Vault 2.0 putters ($300 each) are 100% milled for Tour-like performance. Features include patented True Roll technology for consistent distance control across the entire face, and a new sole weighting system with steel (standard), tungsten (15g heavier than standard), and aluminum (15g lighter than standard) to fit individual feel and taste.

The new Ping Vault 2.0 Ketsch putter with a stealth finish. Courtesy of Ping

"As we advance the technologies we apply in designing and manufacturing our putters, we're able to offer more putter-fitting options than ever," said company president John K. Solheim. "The precision with which we mill the Ping Vault 2.0 putters allows us to fine-tune the specifications that best match a golfer's stroke and feel preference. With our new weighting system, we're able to add or reduce the overall head weight to achieve the best balance for each player which will lead to more consistency on the greens."

The new Ping Vault 2.0 Dale Anser putter with a platinum finish. Courtesy of Ping

Vault 2.0 putters are available in three finishes (stealth, platinum, copper) and in five models including Dale Anser (inspired by the original Anser), Voss (blade), B60 (blade), ZB (blade), Piper (mid-mallet), and Ketsch (full mallet). To make sure each putter is properly optimized for feel and balance, shorter models (34" or less) are built with tungsten sole weights, standard (34" to 36") are built with steel sole weights, and longer models (36" or more) are built with aluminum weights.

All models in the family are available with four proprietary Ping pistol tapered grips (PP60, PP61, PP62, CB60) that offer a variety of profiles and feel.